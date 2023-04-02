Previous
Old Mill by darchibald
14 / 365

Old Mill

Old mill ruins. I waited until the sun was behind them.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
