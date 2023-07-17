Sign up
120 / 365
Don-2
This is Don originally from North Tonawanda but now resides in St. Louis since 1972. Don and his lovely bride Kathy summer on the Erie Canal. They've been docked in Middleport since yesterday.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Tags
52wc-2023-w29
