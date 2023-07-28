Previous
Next
Creek long exposure by darchibald
131 / 365

Creek long exposure

I experimented with long exposure. This is the creek (or crick as we say in these part) across the street from my house. It was taken at 8:30 pm with my shutter set at 4 seconds.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise