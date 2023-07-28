Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
131 / 365
Creek long exposure
I experimented with long exposure. This is the creek (or crick as we say in these part) across the street from my house. It was taken at 8:30 pm with my shutter set at 4 seconds.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
413
photos
21
followers
21
following
36% complete
View this month »
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Latest from all albums
130
155
123
131
156
124
132
157
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2023 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
creek
,
long exposure
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close