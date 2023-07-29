Sign up
132 / 365
Coulda been a contender
My forgotten boxing glove. I need to start hitting the bag again.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Tags
boxing
,
boxing gloves
