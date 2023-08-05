Sign up
Middleport Creek
Where the Middleport Creek passes under the Erie Canal.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
