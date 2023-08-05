Previous
Middleport Creek by darchibald
139 / 365

Middleport Creek

Where the Middleport Creek passes under the Erie Canal.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise