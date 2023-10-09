Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
Tree light
As I was walking to my spot to take photos of clouds, I was captivated by how this tree was backlit.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th October 2023 6:24pm
Tags
trees
,
backlight
