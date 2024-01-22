Previous
Table in woods by darchibald
Table in woods

For 12 years now I've been passing this table in the woods. I like to imagine cute woodland creatures have tea there or maybe Titania and Oberon hold feasts there with their fairy court.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
