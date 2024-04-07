Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 376
Abandonment
My artist friends and I are planning a show for next year based on "the dark forest". It's going to address theme of darkness, voyeurism, predation, abandonment. Not sure how I am going to approach it.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1119
photos
46
followers
49
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th April 2024 11:24am
Tags
icm
Wendy
ace
The grave yard 🤫
April 7th, 2024
katy
ace
This would be a good Candidate for the show
April 7th, 2024
