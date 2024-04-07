Previous
Abandonment by darchibald
Abandonment

My artist friends and I are planning a show for next year based on "the dark forest". It's going to address theme of darkness, voyeurism, predation, abandonment. Not sure how I am going to approach it.
Dave

ace
@darchibald
Wendy ace
The grave yard 🤫
April 7th, 2024  
katy ace
This would be a good Candidate for the show
April 7th, 2024  
