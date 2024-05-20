Sign up
Previous
Photo 417
Sunny Afternoon
Made me think of Sunny Afternoon by the Kinks.
https://youtu.be/TYIl6n_SRCI?si=Lzpb9uemNmMAY3b5
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
turtles
,
swamps
,
songtitle-106
katy
ace
Fun subject nicely done and a wonderful illustration for the song!
May 21st, 2024
