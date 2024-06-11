Sign up
Photo 439
Decay
I meant to take a photo when this fungus was healthy. Oh well, this is more dramatic.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1372
photos
58
followers
59
following
120% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th June 2024 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
,
fungus
katy
ace
Definitely some great textures in this one
June 11th, 2024
