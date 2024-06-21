Sign up
Photo 449
Irises-2
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
2
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st June 2024 6:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
summer
,
irises
katy
ace
what beautifuli strong colors
June 22nd, 2024
amyK
ace
Great deep color
June 22nd, 2024
