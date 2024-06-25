Sign up
Photo 453
Orion
Orion was going to drop out his freshman year because he knew all he needed to know. He faced many challenges including the loss of his mother and a brother. I am proud to have been his teacher.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
school
,
graduation
