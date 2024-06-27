Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 455
Lake Ontario-26
Dawn breaking over Lake Ontario
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1436
photos
58
followers
58
following
124% complete
View this month »
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
Latest from all albums
403
86
454
489
404
87
455
490
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th June 2024 5:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
lake ontario
,
icm
,
icm-3
Mark St Clair
ace
Love this!
June 27th, 2024
KV
ace
Sweet zooming action.
June 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close