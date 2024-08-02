Previous
More experiments in Vaseline-4 by darchibald
Photo 491

More experiments in Vaseline-4

Downtown Middleport if smeared in Vaseline and given a vintage feel.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
I like this quite a lot. The vaseline effect isn't overwhelming and combined with your processing gives the image a sunshiney feel that is very appealing. I do find the power lines a bit distracting but I know they are hard to avoid. If you use Photoshop they are quite easy to remove.
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise