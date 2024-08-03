Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 492
Cemetery-2
Thank you, Kathy
@myhrhelper
, for clueing me on on this camera effect. I've only had my camera for a year and a half and never turned the dial to Effects. Always did it in Photoshop.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1583
photos
63
followers
64
following
134% complete
View this month »
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Latest from all albums
439
123
491
526
440
124
492
527
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd August 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
,
tilt shift
,
graveyards
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close