Barb and Gino

Met Barb and Gino as I was walking along the shore of Lake Ontario. They both graduated from the same high school as I did. Barb was a senior when I was a sophomore. She was also good friends with my brother's former sister-in-law. Small world.

On a technical note, I framed this wrong. I should have had more lake in the shot, but I wanted to get that cool log in the shot, too.