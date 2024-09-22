Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 542
Morning Mist
Trying my hand at the artist challenge. Still experimenting with longer exposures for the ICM. This is a 4" exposure. I like the dreamy quality it gives.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1780
photos
66
followers
67
following
148% complete
View this month »
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
Latest from all albums
486
173
541
576
487
174
542
577
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd September 2024 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
fog
,
mist
,
icm
,
intentional camera movement
,
ac-marat
katy
ace
It looks absolutely amazing, Dave
September 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close