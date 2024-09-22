Previous
Morning Mist by darchibald
Photo 542

Morning Mist

Trying my hand at the artist challenge. Still experimenting with longer exposures for the ICM. This is a 4" exposure. I like the dreamy quality it gives.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Dave

@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
It looks absolutely amazing, Dave
September 22nd, 2024  
