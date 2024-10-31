Sign up
Photo 581
Dancing with the sunrise
One of the movements for ICM is dancing with your camera. Instead of moving the camera, you move your whole body as if dancing.
31st October 2024
Dave
@darchibald
katy
ace
what a fascinating idea and results
October 31st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a great result.
October 31st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Reminds me of a colorful ocean wave
October 31st, 2024
