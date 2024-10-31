Previous
Dancing with the sunrise by darchibald
Dancing with the sunrise

One of the movements for ICM is dancing with your camera. Instead of moving the camera, you move your whole body as if dancing.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

katy ace
what a fascinating idea and results
October 31st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a great result.
October 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Reminds me of a colorful ocean wave
October 31st, 2024  
