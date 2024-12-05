Sign up
Previous
Photo 616
Snowy day in charcoal
Practicing ICM from a moving car. My wife was driving. This made me think of a charcoal drawing.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th December 2024 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
impressionism
,
icm
L. H.
ace
Superb. Fav. I think it’s kind of funny that you said your wife is driving. We hope you weren’t driving and trying to take the picture. This isn’t mean jab, but a pleasant chuckle.
December 6th, 2024
