Photo 617
A winter's day on the Erie Canal and Middleport
This is an image overlay of two ICMs, the Erie Canal and Middleport. I took it for an ongoing challenge in an ICM Facebook group. The challenge is to post an ICM of what your neighborhood is known for and in these parts the Erie Canal is a big deal.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2078
photos
71
followers
72
following
5
Secondary
NIKON D750
6th December 2024 5:01pm
Public
