Previous
Hakuna matata by darchibald
Photo 618

Hakuna matata

My grandson during the singing of "Hakuna Matata" in his middle schools performance of The Lion King
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
It's great you got to see his performance.
December 8th, 2024  
katy ace
He doesn’t look too happy at the moment, but it’s a great photo of him
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact