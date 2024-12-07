Sign up
Previous
Photo 618
Hakuna matata
My grandson during the singing of "Hakuna Matata" in his middle schools performance of The Lion King
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
2
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2082
photos
71
followers
72
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th December 2024 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
It's great you got to see his performance.
December 8th, 2024
katy
ace
He doesn’t look too happy at the moment, but it’s a great photo of him
December 8th, 2024
