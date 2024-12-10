Sign up
Photo 621
Gazebo at Christmas
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2094
photos
72
followers
73
following
Views 9
9
Comments 2
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th December 2024 5:06pm
Privacy
Tags
christmas
,
christmas tree
,
holidays
katy
ace
Oh, how pretty. Almost a Currier and Ives image.
December 11th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
I like the simple soft tones of this
December 11th, 2024
