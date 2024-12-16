Sign up
Previous
Photo 627
Yule mask
My finished Yule mask to worn at the Wild Rumpus.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
4
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2118
photos
74
followers
76
following
171% complete
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
569
258
626
661
570
259
627
662
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th December 2024 4:55pm
Tags
masks
,
woodpeckers
katy
ace
Such a unique mask! Did you make it yourself?
December 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Impressive
December 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Magnificent. I do hope you will grace us with a selfie in it.
December 17th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
I agree with Wendy. A selfie is expected
December 17th, 2024
