Yule mask by darchibald
Photo 627

Yule mask

My finished Yule mask to worn at the Wild Rumpus.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
Such a unique mask! Did you make it yourself?
December 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive
December 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Magnificent. I do hope you will grace us with a selfie in it.
December 17th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
I agree with Wendy. A selfie is expected
December 17th, 2024  
