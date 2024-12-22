Previous
Glory Days by darchibald
Photo 633

Glory Days

For the song title challenge
Glory Days by Bruce Sprinsteen
https://youtu.be/6vQpW9XRiyM?si=iBMScf9r1xlux2WV
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact