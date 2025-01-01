Previous
Angels We Have Heard On High by darchibald
Photo 643

Angels We Have Heard On High

Saw this and the song popped into my head.
https://youtu.be/KGCxTOYBy50?si=8YglqJZjE-k81uLz

1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact