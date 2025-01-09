Previous
One Blossom by darchibald
Photo 651

One Blossom

9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Great light and clarity to your photo. Is this an African violet?
January 10th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Yes, I agree with Katy-- awesome light and clarity.
January 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful I love the low key
January 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact