Previous
Midnight Sun by darchibald
Photo 662

Midnight Sun

Playing around in Lightroom and came up with one for the song title challenge, Midnight Sun by The Strawbs. Kinda matches my mood today.
https://youtu.be/n4tRv765vIs?si=AvE9OyhbtBs3uDjy
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact