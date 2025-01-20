Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
Midnight Sun
Playing around in Lightroom and came up with one for the song title challenge, Midnight Sun by The Strawbs. Kinda matches my mood today.
https://youtu.be/n4tRv765vIs?si=AvE9OyhbtBs3uDjy
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2257
photos
82
followers
86
following
181% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th January 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
