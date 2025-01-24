Sign up
Photo 666
Park in snow
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th January 2025 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
benches
,
parks
,
bridges
katy
ace
There is something about snow that makes everything look so beautiful. There have been a lot of people visiting this park, judging by the footprints.
January 24th, 2025
