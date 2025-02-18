Lamb&#039;s Dairy

Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 691
Lamb's Dairy
For years I've been driving by this dairy and saying, "One day I'm gonna take a picture of that cow's head." Well, today I did.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2372
photos
88
followers
94
following
189% complete
View this month »
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
Latest from all albums
725
322
631
690
632
323
691
726
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th February 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
farms
,
cows
,
dairys
Rob Z
ace
Lol - only the head!!
February 18th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
well chosen point in time :))) great capture
February 18th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Now what are you going to say when you drive by?
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close