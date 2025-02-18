Previous
Lamb&#039;s Dairy by darchibald
Photo 691

Lamb&#039;s Dairy

For years I've been driving by this dairy and saying, "One day I'm gonna take a picture of that cow's head." Well, today I did.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Rob Z ace
Lol - only the head!!
February 18th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
well chosen point in time :))) great capture
February 18th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Now what are you going to say when you drive by?
February 18th, 2025  
