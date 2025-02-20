Sign up
Photo 693
Walkers in the ghost mall
With few stores open, the mall is mainly used by mall walkers.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
katy
Nice that they have a safe sheltered place to walk. Sad so few stores are still open.
February 21st, 2025
