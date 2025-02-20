Previous
Walkers in the ghost mall by darchibald
Walkers in the ghost mall

With few stores open, the mall is mainly used by mall walkers.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
katy ace
Nice that they have a safe sheltered place to walk. Sad so few stores are still open.
February 21st, 2025  
