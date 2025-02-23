Previous
Met a new friend yesterday at our soiree at CFI. Here she is deep in thought. After I took the photo she told me she doesn't take good photos. I replied, "But I do". She was happy with this.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Dave

Chris Cook ace
Nice candid.
February 23rd, 2025  
