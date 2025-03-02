Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 703
Ice flow
My wife pointed out these ice shapes to me
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2420
photos
89
followers
95
following
192% complete
View this month »
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
Latest from all albums
643
334
702
737
644
335
703
738
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd March 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW I love this
March 2nd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great shot. I love the patterns that form in the ice.
March 2nd, 2025
katy
ace
FAV what a gorgeous piece of abstract art! nature’s ICM
March 2nd, 2025
Linda Godwin
nice patterns
March 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close