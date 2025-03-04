Sign up
Photo 705
Backdrop
We started painting the backdrop for this year's play, Antigone Now. This is still needs some blending.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2431
photos
89
followers
95
following
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
704
646
337
705
740
338
706
741
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th March 2025 2:23pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
March 5th, 2025
