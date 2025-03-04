Previous
Backdrop by darchibald
Photo 705

Backdrop

We started painting the backdrop for this year's play, Antigone Now. This is still needs some blending.
4th March 2025

Dave

@darchibald

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
March 5th, 2025  
