American Falls-2
Long exposure of the American Falls for the b&w challenge
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
waterfalls
niagara falls
bw-96
kali
ace
Super photo
March 11th, 2025
