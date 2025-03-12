Previous
On the side of the road-3 by darchibald
On the side of the road-3

Pulled over on the way home to capture these geese near the road. I hope tariffs don't get placed on them.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
Nice of them to pose in this terrific composition.
March 13th, 2025  
Karen ace
Super shot - you caught them at a wonderful moment, I like their determined strides.
March 13th, 2025  
