Photo 713
On the side of the road-3
Pulled over on the way home to capture these geese near the road. I hope tariffs don't get placed on them.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th March 2025 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Nice of them to pose in this terrific composition.
March 13th, 2025
Karen
ace
Super shot - you caught them at a wonderful moment, I like their determined strides.
March 13th, 2025
