Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 716
Brioche
Started this brioche on Friday, baked it Saturday, and will make French toast with it for my Sunday birthday breakfast.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2475
photos
90
followers
98
following
196% complete
View this month »
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Latest from all albums
656
348
716
751
657
349
717
752
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th March 2025 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bread
,
baking
,
brioche
katy
ace
Yes Please! and happy birthday
March 16th, 2025
Karen
ace
It looks really good - and I wish you a very happy birthday! Have a wonderful day.
March 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely photograph, Happy birthday
March 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close