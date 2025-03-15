Previous
Next
Brioche by darchibald
Photo 716

Brioche

Started this brioche on Friday, baked it Saturday, and will make French toast with it for my Sunday birthday breakfast.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Yes Please! and happy birthday
March 16th, 2025  
Karen ace
It looks really good - and I wish you a very happy birthday! Have a wonderful day.
March 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely photograph, Happy birthday
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact