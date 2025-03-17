Sign up
Photo 718
Schoolyard visitors
Outside my classroom window today.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy
ace
This seems a little unusual to have them in a schoolyard like this, but it's a great shot of them
March 17th, 2025
