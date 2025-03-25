Previous
Spring Lake Vineyards by darchibald
Photo 726

Spring Lake Vineyards

I stopped by this vineyard on the way home from jury duty today. The Niagara Region in New York and Canada is noted for its wineries. The Great Lakes make for great grape growing.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Dave

@darchibald
Rob Z ace
Love your composition - it gives great feeling of vastness.
March 25th, 2025  
