Sweet violet by darchibald
Photo 736

Sweet violet

Found these blooming in the grass.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Joanne Diochon ace
Love this little purple violets hiding down in your black and white world,
April 7th, 2025  
Jenny ace
I love these little flowers. They are everywhere right now!
April 7th, 2025  
