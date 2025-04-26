Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 757
Bubble selfie
Took a 6 mile walk (in preparation for a 25 mile walk for Gaza next weekend) with a friend along a bike path near the University of Buffalo. It was a gray wet morning. Saw this bubble and couldn't pass up a chance for a selfie.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2642
photos
96
followers
94
following
207% complete
View this month »
750
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
Latest from all albums
696
756
792
6
697
389
757
793
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th April 2025 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubbles
,
selfie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close