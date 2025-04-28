Sign up
Previous
Photo 759
Budding spring-4
The crab apple is blossoming
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th April 2025 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
there is some great light in this one
April 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
April 28th, 2025
