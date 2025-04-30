Sign up
Previous
Photo 761
Erie Canal-2
Another canal landscape for the artist challenge
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
1
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2658
photos
96
followers
95
following
208% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th April 2025 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
as-constable2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely scenery
May 1st, 2025
