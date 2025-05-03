Previous
Niagara Square at 6-15 am-2 by darchibald
Photo 764

Niagara Square at 6-15 am-2

An image while I was waiting for people to show up for our Walk for Palestine.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
