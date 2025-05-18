Previous
Next
Through the vortex of time by darchibald
Photo 779

Through the vortex of time

18th May 2025 18th May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Love the highlights in the water, like a sparkler.
May 20th, 2025  
katy ace
Definitely have captured the sense of a vortex with this one
May 20th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat!
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact