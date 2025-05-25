Previous
Horseradish by darchibald
Photo 786

Horseradish

The horseradish is in bloom. The plants volunteered to grow behind our shed.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find
May 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding photograph
May 26th, 2025  
