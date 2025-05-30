Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 791
Two churches
The large building is the Fallsview Casino; lots of praying in both buildings.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2788
photos
95
followers
95
following
216% complete
View this month »
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
Latest from all albums
790
826
731
15
423
791
827
16
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
30th May 2025 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
casinos
,
churches
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
LOL! True!
May 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully juxtaposed
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close