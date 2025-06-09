Sign up
Photo 801
Wild garlic-2
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2828
photos
95
followers
96
following
219% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th June 2025 2:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garlic
katy
ace
FAV love the contemporary feel to this one, especially with that beautiful bokeh
June 10th, 2025
