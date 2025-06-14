Previous
Tied in knots by darchibald
Photo 806

Tied in knots

The caretakers at Burchfield Art and Nature Center tied these plants into knots. I have no idea why,
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact