Previous
Water snake by darchibald
Photo 807

Water snake

He's kinda hard to see and I couldn't capture the whole length of him. His head is toward the upper left.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
He looks huge (well, big around) in this picture.
June 16th, 2025  
katy ace
impressive that you saw him at all! Nicely done Dave
June 16th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Wow!
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact