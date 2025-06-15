Sign up
Photo 807
Water snake
He's kinda hard to see and I couldn't capture the whole length of him. His head is toward the upper left.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2852
photos
94
followers
96
following
221% complete
View this month »
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
Latest from all albums
438
746
806
842
439
747
807
843
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th June 2025 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
He looks huge (well, big around) in this picture.
June 16th, 2025
katy
ace
impressive that you saw him at all! Nicely done Dave
June 16th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Wow!
June 16th, 2025
