Previous
Photo 812
Bride
The bride reading her vows.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2873
photos
94
followers
96
following
222% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd June 2025 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-40
katy
ace
this is a very nice close up and a great capture of the moment for her
June 27th, 2025
